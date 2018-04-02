4 European Destinations to Escape April Showers!

Hello friends! I hope that you all had a lovely day yesterday, whether you celebrate Easter or not, and that it was full of lots of time with loved ones.

Welcome, April! Here in Edinburgh, April is definitely embracing the phrase “April Showers bring May Flowers.” It’s been gloomy, cold, and rainy, and I’ve been wishin’ for just a hint of blue skies! Where is it warm in April?! Can I go there?!?!?!?

If you’re in a similar weather rut, here are some places that have GREAT weather in April! If you’re located in Europe, hop on a cheap flight and see the sunshine for a couple days! Not located in Europe? Go during Spring Break!

Naxos, Greece

Naxos is much less touristy than it’s neighbour Santorini, and just as beautiful! There are amazing beaches, incredible museums, and some stunning ruins. It’s a relaxing getaway destination. Have a huge chunk of April for travel? Island hop!

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

Tenerife took my breath away! Tenerife has it all- hiking, beaches, resorts, cycling… everything! It’s an absolutely stunning island, and April has some of the best weather. I absolutely loved exploring all the different parts of the island, and I especially loved hiking up Teide (and the relaxation afterwards!)

Lisbon, Portugal

I absolutely adore Lisbon. It’s an amazing city with great food and incredible architecture. I’ve been looking for a reason to go back! It’s an upcoming “healthy” destination if you’re trying to stay fit while on holiday, but you must try the pasteis de natas! These Portuguese egg tarts are to die for.

Cyprus

Cyprus is an absolutely amazing holiday destination. Often overlooked, Cyrpus is still a bit of a hidden gem. There’s tons of sightseeing to do, swimming, and natural beauty to see here, and what I’d most look forward to? Eating tonnes of freshly made halloumi!

