Food Worth Travelling the World For

Anyone who knows me is already aware that food is the way to my heart. Seriously. I’m a little girl with one BIG appetite.

I love food for so many reasons. When travelling, it’s a great way to experience the culture of wherever you are. With that said, there have been some meals that I’ve encountered on my travels that are 100% worth travelling around the world for.

Here are my top picks.

We have to start this list off with jhol momos from Mo2’s in Pokhara, Nepal. I’m guilty of going here for both lunch and dinner the same day! These momos (dumplings) are inside a soybean/tomato soup. So flavourful, and SO yummy! They’re also a cheap eat.

Din Tai Fung in Taiwan is another favourite. You can’t come here without getting the 小笼包 (xiao long bao/ soup dumplings). Another favourite of mine is the spicy noodles dish, and the pan-fried dumplings are amazing as well.

Mango Milk Ice from ABC Hawker Center. This couple’s stall is in the very back, in the last row from the entrance. Mango milk ice is essentially shaved ice, condensed milk, mango syrup, and fresh mango. It is absolutely divine, and the man who assembles it is so careful to make sure it’s perfect.

If you’re looking for more dessert, definitely go to Mike’s Pastries in Boston. If you love cannolis, this is 100% worth travelling the world for. They’re massive, rich, and soooo delicious.

Kuching’s jungle ferns are yet another dish I’d travel for. Located all the way in Malaysian Borneo, the jungle ferns are sauteed to perfection. They’re unlike any other green I’ve had, and they are SO good.

You’d never expect one of my favourite desserts to be in Ohio. Famous for being Oprah’s favourite ice cream, Graeter’s is a must eat when in Ohio! The chocolate chunks in their ice cream are MASSIVE and the flavours are incredible. This truly is a must-eat. Unfortunately I couldn’t find a photo (it’s been years!!!), but this is a definite must eat.

