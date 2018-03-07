How to Travel As a Student

I’m a student, and I’ve travelled to 41 countries. While some of it has come from living abroad, a LOT of travel has been done as a student.
It’s possible to travel as a full-time student; I actually think its the best time to travel for a variety of reasons- you’re still figuring out the future, but you have goals. You’re still malleable, but you have a sense of who you are. Travel can help shape you!
There are two things that students say stop them from travelling: Time and Money.
And well, yeah. That’s fair. First, let’s tackle the time issue.
Summer vacation is a great time to travel.
It’s a large chunk of time off, and staying in one country (or a couple countries close together) will save you money because you won’t have to pay for long-haul airfare more than once.
But wait… what about internships?
Do them abroad! I interned in Nepal, and I honestly think it was one of the most valuable internships I’ve done. I learned so much about what I want to do in the future, a potential career path, and how to thrive in a work environment. I also made loads of friends, explored Nepal, and had some time off at the end for some trekking.
What about winter break?
Although winter break is a shorter period of time off, you can definitely explore your surroundings! Have an adventure in your neighbouring country.
Study abroad!
Studying abroad has become so popular recently, which I love to see! It’s a great opportunity to really get to know a new place. It’s also often cheaper than studying at your home university, depending on where you go.
School trips are a GIFT.
Many universities and even some high schools offer amazing trips during the summer! These are great because you typically travel with a purpose, usually service. It’s a great way to see the world while also doing something you can be proud of. If it’s related to your degree, say a medical trip to a developing country for a nursing/med student, it’s great to put on your resume.
Money, Money, Money
This is the more difficult one to tackle. And saving up can be a SLOW process. But it’ll be worth it!
Pick your destination first.
This is important for two reasons. First, you’ll know approximately how much you need to save up for your trip. Secondly, it’s easier to picture yourself in the destination; you can plan your trip and really get excited about it. When you’re more excited about something and working towards a goal, it’s easier to say yes to an extra shift or to avoid that midday cafe break.
Spend your money wisely.
No, you don’t really need to stop off at Starbucks every day. Think about it. A tall cafe latte is £2.25. If you have that every day, you’re spending £67.50 A MONTH on coffee. Even if you only have it twice a week, you’d be saving £33.75 a month! That’s a significant amount of money. Instead of eating out, eat at home. There are loads of ways to save money.
Dedicate an account to your trip.
I have a savings account under my bank card strictly for my next trip. It’s nice to have a bank account dedicated to just one trip so you know exactly how much you have saved up already. Making transfers into it, and seeing the amount grow, is such a rewarding feeling.
Avoid extra travel expenses.
Try to save money when booking your flights, hotels, and other necessities, and when you’re actually travelling, try to spend your money as slowly as possible. I have a whole post dedicated to travelling on a budget here.
When you make travelling your priority (after school, of course!), it truly is possible to see amazing things as a student. It takes dedication and hard work to get yourself on that flight, but it will always be worth it.
8 thoughts on “How to Travel As a Student”
I’m a student right now, too. Although I can’t afford to travel with my own money, I’ve been lucky enough to visit four countries and one city as school trips in the last three years. Four of those trips were completely paid by my school. It’s good to take advantage of those things!
Great tips and although I’m not a student anymore I agree on some of those points. Once you graduate, adult life begins.
Interesting post as i’m looking to start stufying again hopefully by end of this year. After working for quite a lot of years it seems impossible to get by and still be able to travel as a student 😅
But it’s inspirational to see how it’s done!
Great tips. I used to do some of them while studying. There are many ways to save money and there’s always time to travel when you plan properly.
I’m much older than you but I’m still traveling like a student on a budget! Thanks for the tips!
I started travelling as a student and it was the best thing I ever did. It can be difficult to save up but it is totally worth it
Very wise advice! Traveling is the best education. I studied abroad and traveled as much as I could as a student, so rewarding!
This is such a great post, with some important insights– I especially love your point about not wasting money on coffee. When I was on my junior year abroad in Lyon many years ago, I spent the first two weeks subsisting on mostly (exotic?) French cereals and yogurt in my dorm room, while my classmates blew their funds the first month on expensive food and drinks, and had to ask their parents and money. Thankfully, I eventually relaxed and ate other things (this was France’s gastronomic capital, after all!), but I was proud of my frugal instincts. This post will help many do the same, I’m sure!
