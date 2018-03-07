How to Travel As a Student

I’m a student, and I’ve travelled to 41 countries. While some of it has come from living abroad, a LOT of travel has been done as a student.

It’s possible to travel as a full-time student; I actually think its the best time to travel for a variety of reasons- you’re still figuring out the future, but you have goals. You’re still malleable, but you have a sense of who you are. Travel can help shape you!

There are two things that students say stop them from travelling: Time and Money.

And well, yeah. That’s fair. First, let’s tackle the time issue.

Summer vacation is a great time to travel.

It’s a large chunk of time off, and staying in one country (or a couple countries close together) will save you money because you won’t have to pay for long-haul airfare more than once.

But wait… what about internships?

Do them abroad! I interned in Nepal, and I honestly think it was one of the most valuable internships I’ve done. I learned so much about what I want to do in the future, a potential career path, and how to thrive in a work environment. I also made loads of friends, explored Nepal, and had some time off at the end for some trekking.

What about winter break?

Although winter break is a shorter period of time off, you can definitely explore your surroundings! Have an adventure in your neighbouring country.

Study abroad!

Studying abroad has become so popular recently, which I love to see! It’s a great opportunity to really get to know a new place. It’s also often cheaper than studying at your home university, depending on where you go.

School trips are a GIFT.

Many universities and even some high schools offer amazing trips during the summer! These are great because you typically travel with a purpose, usually service. It’s a great way to see the world while also doing something you can be proud of. If it’s related to your degree, say a medical trip to a developing country for a nursing/med student, it’s great to put on your resume.

Money, Money, Money

This is the more difficult one to tackle. And saving up can be a SLOW process. But it’ll be worth it!

Pick your destination first.

This is important for two reasons. First, you’ll know approximately how much you need to save up for your trip. Secondly, it’s easier to picture yourself in the destination; you can plan your trip and really get excited about it. When you’re more excited about something and working towards a goal, it’s easier to say yes to an extra shift or to avoid that midday cafe break.

Spend your money wisely.

No, you don’t really need to stop off at Starbucks every day. Think about it. A tall cafe latte is £2.25. If you have that every day, you’re spending £67.50 A MONTH on coffee. Even if you only have it twice a week, you’d be saving £33.75 a month! That’s a significant amount of money. Instead of eating out, eat at home. There are loads of ways to save money.

Dedicate an account to your trip.

I have a savings account under my bank card strictly for my next trip. It’s nice to have a bank account dedicated to just one trip so you know exactly how much you have saved up already. Making transfers into it, and seeing the amount grow, is such a rewarding feeling.

Avoid extra travel expenses.

Try to save money when booking your flights, hotels, and other necessities, and when you’re actually travelling, try to spend your money as slowly as possible. I have a whole post dedicated to travelling on a budget here.

When you make travelling your priority (after school, of course!), it truly is possible to see amazing things as a student. It takes dedication and hard work to get yourself on that flight, but it will always be worth it.

Like this post? Pin it!