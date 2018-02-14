A 2 Week Myanmar Itinerary

Want to see the best of Myanmar but only have 2 weeks? It’s totally possible! Follow my itinerary to see the highlights of this amazing country.

Day 1: Land in Yangon and get yourself to Mandalay

Flights are typically cheapest in and out of Yangon, so obviously, start there!

You can take a flight or overnight bus to Mandalay, though I decided to take an overnight train. I heard horror stories about the train, so of course, I booked it. I actually loved it! The views were incredible and we got a peek into REAL life in Myanmar. I got some bed bug bites, but luckily didn’t carry them with me. You can read about my train experience (lots of photos!) here.

Days 2-4: Mandalay

If people don’t have the time, they usually skip Mandalay, but I don’t recommend this! Mandalay was possibly my favourite place in Myanmar. The temples are so beautiful, the world’s largest book is located here, and there are so many gorgeous viewpoints. I wrote this post on Mandalay, which is my most viewed (and personal favourite) post to date.

Day 5: Mandalay to Bagan Boat Ride

The boat ride from Mandalay to Bagan is an all-day ordeal, but it was relaxing and it had amazing views the whole way through. I love some slow travel here and there, as I think it makes you fully appreciate the experiences you’re having. This boat is a lovely way to travel. Need more details? Read this post.

Days 6-8: Bagan

Oh, Bagan. Iconic Myanmar. Bagan is an absolutely stunning place, with thousands of temples just waiting to be discovered and explored. You can take a hot air balloon ride during sunrise, or you can explore by e-bike. You can also do both! I highly recommend the e-bike. It’s a great way to see the city on your own. On your final day in Bagan, take the night bus to Inle Lake.

Days 9-11: Nyaung Shwe (Inle Lake)

Nyaung Shwe is a town right along Inle Lake. Honestly, besides the lake and some cute cafes, there isn’t much to do. Definitely go on a lake tour- it’s beautiful and there are loads of sights to see, so you won’t get bored, but also head to a cooking class. Learning to cook local food was one of the highlights of my Myanmar trip. Again, take an overnight bus on your last day.

Days 12-14: Yangon

Your final days in Yangon! It’s a total MUST to go to Shwedagon Pagoda- the big golden pagoda. There’s a lot to do in Yangon, but if you’re looking for a relaxing treat, head to The Strand Hotel for tea or drinks! Personally, I loved having tea at a local teahouse.

Need any more reason to visit Myanmar? Here are 10 photos that will inspire you to visit Myanmar.

Like this post? Pin it!