A Harry Potter Scotland Tour

Harry Potter fans, this post is for you! Scotland is the birthplace of the series, and the filming location for so many scenes of the films! Have a spare day or two? Rent a car and go on this tour!

Start in Edinburgh!

Edinburgh is where the Harry Potter series was born. Have coffee at The Elephant House Cafe, where JK Rowling wrote the books, or have a stroll in Grassmarket past Ahahaha Joke Shop, the inspiration behind Fred & George’s Zonko’s Joke Shop.

You can also walk up Victoria Street if you want to feel like you’re walking up Diagon Alley.

Behind Grassmarket, have a stroll in Greyfriar’s Kirk to have a look at the graves that inspired some famous names – McGonagall and Thomas Riddell!

Then, drive into the Highlands!

Glencoe was used for filming loads of Harry Potter scenes! The bridge entering Hogwarts is here, as well as Hagrid’s hut. The hut was moved after filming, but you can still spot where it was! It’s also where Hermione gave Malfoy the most satisfying punch.

Loch Shiel, used as Black Lake in Harry Potter, is located in Glenfinnan. Black Lake is where the Triwizard Tournament contestants had their second task.

Just cross the road from the banks of Loch Shiel and you’ll catch a glimpse of the Glenfinnan Viaduct, more commonly known as the Harry Potter Bridge. You can walk right up to it, or just before reaching it, turn left along the trail and hike up the path for a great view!

At the end of the hike is Glenfinnan Station, where you can find some Harry Potter luggage, as well as the old train cars the crew stayed in during filming. The hike takes about half an hour.

In the Summertime, you can catch the Jacobite Express, or the Hogwarts Express.

