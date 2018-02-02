Must Visit Places in Tenerife

Tenerife is home to soooo many amazing places! Phil and I rented a car, so we were able to cover a LOT of ground. While places like Santa Cruz and Playa de las Américas were amazing for grabbing a bite to eat, we found some other gems that shouldn’t be missed!

Teide National Park

If you’re traveling to Tenerife, Teide National Park is a must! If climbing the volcano (Spain’s highest point!) isn’t your thing, you can either take the cable car up or just skip it- there are loads of amazing trails to walk through that don’t require a lot of uphill walking!

My recommendation: Climb Teide!

La Laguna

La Laguna is a charming town with beautiful old (and colourful!) buildings, lots of shops and cafes, and alleyways to wander down. I think sitting outside in the main square with a coffee and chatting with a friend sounds like the perfect lazy day.

My recommendation: Go to the restaurant, La Bourmet- it’s a restaurant where you can eat a bunch of sliders- pick a platter and share them! It’s an affordable and delicious restaurant, and you can sit outside!

Anaga

Anaga is an absolutely stunning starting point for walks all around the area. There are amazing cacti and forest plants everywhere you turn, and when there isn’t fog, the views you can get are spectacular.

My recommendation: Stay at the hostel and hike!

El Medano

El Medano is a great place to go if you’re looking for some beach without the crowds of the massive tourist areas. I liked watching all of the windsurfers and kitesurfers in the ocean. It’s also a great place to walk around.

My recommendation: Grab lunch here and enjoy the view!

Garachico

Garachico is a small little paradise. It was the ultimate place to relax after climbing Teide. The town is quaint, charming, and easy to walk/bike around. I would spend an afternoon here, unless you’re staying at La Quinta Roja (that place is HEAVEN and I’d give Garachico a few days if you’re staying there)!

My recommendation: Get tapas at Los Pinos – they were delicious (seriously amazing) and sooo reasonably priced.

Masca

Masca, though often stopped at by tourist buses, is worth a trip. It has amazing viewpoints of hillside towns and the sea. You can grab food there and walk around the hills. It would also be a great place to grab a sunset wine.

My recommendation: This is the best place to stop for a bite to eat/coffee if you’re driving around the island.

Have anything else to add to my list? Let me know in the comments!

Like this post? Pin it!