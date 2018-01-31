5 Reasons Why You MUST go to Nepal

One year ago, I was on my way to Nepal for the third time. Nepal is a country I will never get tired of… It’s full of so much happiness, culture, and beauty… in a word, Nepal is vibrant.

One year ago, I was full of excitement and curiosity about what was to come. Little did I know, I’d meet some of the most incredible people in the world, fall in love with new people and places, and have the adventure of a lifetime.

Nepal is a place people don’t often think of as a holiday destination, but it should be on your list! It’s a country that I can’t get enough of; everyone who has the opportunity to visit Nepal should.

Need more convincing?

Here are five reasons why you MUST go to Nepal.

Trekking

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Nepal is home to Mount Everest, Ama Dablam, (etc.), some of the tallest mountains in the world. Whether you’re trekking in the foothills or up to the highest of highs, you’re going to see (and be in awe of) these mountains.

It’s veggie/ vegan-friendly

Sure, you can get animal products around, but Nepal is a seriously veg-friendly place! Dahl baht, veggie momos, and most other Nepali foods are plant-based. The food is flavourful, plenty healthy, and delicious!

The Wildlife

While most people would head to Africa to see the Big 5, Nepal has it’s own version! You can spot tigers, rhinos, leopards, elephants, and buffalos around Nepal. The most common place to go on a safari is Chitwan National Park, though Bardia (Bardiya) National Park is a great hidden gem.

It won’t break the bank

While there are definitely luxury vacations in Nepal, there are usually budget ways to do the same thing. Example: A flight to Bardiya for $150 or a bus for $12. A mountain flight is about $200 USD and a helicopter flight is about $150- compared to the rest of the world, this is still budget-friendly! I’ve stayed in backpacker hostels for about $4 a day and really nice hotel rooms for $25!

It’s safe

I’ve travelled to Nepal with others and as a solo-female traveller. I’ve walked home alone at 1am and wandered around middle-of-nowhere towns, and I never felt unsafe! If you want to read more about my opinion of Nepal’s safety, click this post: Is travelling in Nepal safe as a solo female traveller?

It’s stunning.

There’s no place like Nepal. If you need any more convincing, check out some of my favourite photos below 🙂

