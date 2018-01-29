5 Weekend Trips from Kunming, China

When I studied in Kunming, I wanted to take advantage of the location and see as much of Yunnan as I could! I’ve put together my top 5 weekend trips from Kunming, all accessible by train or bus. Have a free weekend and looking for somewhere to go? Give these places a visit!

Dali 大理

Dali is the perfect weekend getaway if you’re looking for a weekend of relaxing (and getting away from the hustle and bustle of Kumning). There are loads and loads of amazing restaurants (both Western and Chinese), as well as plenty of cultural sights to see here.

Read my post on Dali here!

Yuanyang Rice Terraces

These colourful terraces are a great place to visit if you want to see some of China’s amazing nature. The terraces appear to be different colours and are absolutely stunning! Bring a good camera!

Shangri-La (Zhong Dian) 香格里拉 （中甸）

Shangri-La is supposedly the town Lost Horizons is written about. It’s a completely different place to Kunming, with ethnic minorities showcasing their crafts and cultures. There’s a strong Tibetan influence, with prayer wheels and Tibetan food everywhere you go!

Read my post here!

Lijiang 丽江

Lijiang is one of the most popular destinations in Yunnan. There is an old town with amazing architecture, as well as a more modern side of town. Lijiang is home to the Naxi minority, making it a place quite different from the rest of Yunnan.

Tiger Leaping Gorge

If you want to get out and see some nature, look no further than Tiger Leaping Gorge! It can be done in a weekend, and it’s an absolutely beautiful hike. It is a leisurely hike, as it isn’t very difficult, and there are great places to stay along the way!

Read how to do it here.

Have any other recommendations? Leave a comment down below!

Like this post? Pin it for later?