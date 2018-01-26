The Ultimate Place to Stay if You LOVE Hiking

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if you go to Tenerife for ONLY the beach, you’re selling yourself short! I fell in LOVE with Tenerife’s lesser-known side of jungle hiking and long walks.

Our first night was spent at a mountain hostel, and BOY was that a great introduction to Tenerife. You drive up through the fog and are greeted with cool mist, loads of greenery, and absolute peace.

We stayed at the Albergue Montes De Anaga hostel, which is located in the hills above Santa Cruz. The hostel was comfortable and clean, and when it’s clear, you have the BEST viewpoint from the hotel. You can eat out on the deck looking down on the hills and cities. Dinner was served at around 7pm. We had soup, bread, chickpea curry, rice, and peach juice. We were also given 2 bananas for dessert. For breakfast the next morning, we had bread, ham, cheese, jams and butters, cereal, coffee or tea, and orange juice. It was about 25 euros per person. A steal! I’m not sponsored by the hostel, I just loved the area and wish we had more time to explore! It was definitely one of the highlights of our trip.

Look how foggy it is outside! You can’t see anything!

There are absolutely LOADS of walks to go on from the hostel. You can have a short walk nearby or you can go on a longer walk to a different destination (or beach!). There were SO many different kinds of cacti and plants to look at. That was definitely my favourite part!

Just a warning, you’re at the cloud line, so fog is inevitable. Our first afternoon we couldn’t see 10 meters in front of us! During the night it was clear; the morning was cloudy, and at about 9am, the sun peeked through the clouds and we had some great views!

