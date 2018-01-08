What to Wear in Paris During Winter

Hello friends! Today Emma from Petite Maison of Fashion is going to share an outfit of the day for winter in Paris. Emma is a Franco-American fashion and lifestyle blogger, as well as one of my best friends, a total #girlboss, and my previous college roommate! Enough of me talking, let’s hear from her!

* * * *

If you’re thinking of going to Paris during the Winter time, there are some staple items you should bring to blend in with the sea of black-clad Parisians. No one wants to be that tourist with the cargo shorts, white New Balance sneakers, fanny pack and camera hanging around the neck.

OOTD

Leather jacket

A (preferably) black leather jacket will help tie your outfit together while keeping you warm. Wrap a large scarf around your neck, slip into warm gloves and you’re good to go. Black goes with everything which will allow you to pack light and leave room in your suitcase for some Paris shopping.

Walking shoes

Though Paris is a fashion capital, you’ll still need a good pair of walking shoes. Pick urban sneakers, like dark-colored Vans, Converse, Stan Smiths etc. or leather boots that you feel comfortable walking up to 15-20,000 steps per day. Paris is an excellent city to discover on foot, especially if you plan to go to Le Maris which is hardly accessible by car.

Black pants

Pack a pair of black jeans or pants to go with your leather jacket. This is your Parisian uniform. Wear them on the plane and you’ll land at Charles de Gaulle airport already looking like a true French citizen.

Urban sweatshirt

Stay warm yet comfortable with a good looking structured sweatshirt. Be conscious of the lettering and message. Stay away from college sweatshirts or XXL and stained ones. Pick something neutral or discrete that you can wear layers under and still fit under your leather jacket or coat of choice. You’ll also be able to lounge around in your Airbnb or hotel room with this sweatshirt, while also transition it to go out and about in the city.

Accessories

Cool sunglasses

Keep your act together after a late night in the clubs or bars with some large sunnies. These will spice up your touristy pics, pull together an otherwise basic outfit and keep you looking stylish all day.

Minimalistic jewellery

Don’t pack too much jewellery while travelling. Pick a couple of staple pieces that will go with each outfit you’ve packed.

Whatever you do, don’t overpack! You’ll want to leave some room in your suitcase to fit all of your latest finds from the hidden thrift shops like Kiloshop, fast fashion stores like Pimkie and Mango or more high-end department stores lies BHV, Galleries Lafayettes or even Bon Marché, depending on your budget. Bon voyage!