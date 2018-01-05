It’s hard to believe that Winter’s really only just begun! Winter started on the 21st of December, 2017, and it lasts all the way until March! Am I the only one who feels like Winter started ages ago?!

That being said, it’s a great time to share my winter travel essentials!

A warm hat

A warm hat is a total must-bring on any winter trip! Hats are a great way to keep warm AND they can seriously elevate a simple outfit. I absolutely fell in love with my wool beret. It’s a great cosy hat and I feel it’s a little more elegant than your basic beanie (though I love those too!).

A knit jumper

Knits are cosy, warm, and great for both lounging and dressing up. Since they’re so versatile, they’re worth investing in and bringing on your travels! Thin ones (like mine pictured above) are great for travel.

A versatile coat

If you’re doing an outdoorsy trip with city breaks, go for a fitted down jacket in a neutral colour.

If you’re going to be strictly in the city, with various occasions that you need to dress up/down for, a trench-style or woollen coat will be great.

A battery pack

Something I learned the hard way: batteries drain quicker in the cold. Keep an extra battery pack in your bag for when your phone starts running low.

Sunglasses

This is pretty unexpected for a WINTER essentials list, but snow reflects light (I’ve heard tales of snow blindness on my treks!), and sometimes clear winter days are too bright! I’ve left home without sunglasses before and definitely regretted it.

A thick balm

Balms are usually known for curing chapped lips, but a good thick balm can be used on dry hands as well. I’ve also used lip balm to highlight cheekbones. Definitely something you’ll be reaching for.

A Small Backpack

A small chic backpack will be great for holding discarded layers, scarves, gloves, chargers, and sunnies during the day. In the wintertime, I prefer a backpack to a handbag. Purses can get tangled up in your scarves, sweaters, and jacket layers, but a backpack is an easy way to get everything you need out of the way while keeping it on hand.

What are your winter essentials? Let me know in the comments!

