unexpected breaks & holiday fun!

Hello friends! Today I’m sharing a little update with you all. I’ve just come home to Switzerland for the holidays, and I’m actually going to take a bit of a blogging break- the next time you’ll be hearing from me is the 29th of December!

It’s just a week, but it’s going to be a week of spending time with family, eating some great Swiss Chocolate (gaining that Winter Fluff for sure!), and getting recharged for the new year!

Over the last week of 2017, I’m going to some pretty exciting places around our new home, and I’ll be creating loads of content for sure! What are your plans?

Happy holidays & see you soon!