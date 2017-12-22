Miscellaneous

unexpected breaks & holiday fun!

by Anya Carion

Hello friends! Today I’m sharing a little update with you all. I’ve just come home to Switzerland for the holidays, and I’m actually going to take a bit of a blogging break- the next time you’ll be hearing from me is the 29th of December!

It’s just a week, but it’s going to be a week of spending time with family, eating some great Swiss Chocolate (gaining that Winter Fluff for sure!), and getting recharged for the new year!

Over the last week of 2017, I’m going to some pretty exciting places around our new home, and I’ll be creating loads of content for sure! What are your plans?

Happy holidays & see you soon!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s