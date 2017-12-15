The Best Cities to Visit for New Years Eve

St. Petersburg, Russia
Campell & Alya from Stingy Nomads share what NYE is like in St. Petersburg:
New Year Eve is always a special time and my favourite place to spend it is St.Petersburg. In Russia New Year is the main public holiday, Orthodox Christmas comes after on 7th of January, New Year here is celebrated like Christmas in other countries; with family, handing presents, big dinner etc. St.Petersburg is beautiful any time of the year but in December it gets its magic touch; streets and buildings are decorated with lights, Christmas trees are everywhere the city, weekend Christmas markets sell all sort of delights, souvenirs and little curiosities. To experience real white New Year Eve go to one of the royal suburb parks to see big snowbanks and frost on trees on a sunny day it looks stunning. Some places have outdoor ice skate rinks where children and adults can rent a pair of skates and master their skills. Children will enjoy playing snowball fight or building a snowman, even adults will find it entertaining. There is a big variety of indoor activities in St.Petersburg December is the time for all theatres and concert halls to show their best performances. The leader here is The Nutcracker this ballet is the most traditional to watch on New Year Eve. Due to our nomadic lifestyle most of New Year Eves I spend somewhere in warm countries but I do miss my cold New Years in St.Petersburg
Berlin, Germany
James, from Worldwide Shopping Guide, shares why Berlin is the place to be.
Edinburgh, UK
Inma, from a World to Travel, shares why Edinburgh (my new home!) is a great place to spend NewYears Eve.
Sydney, Australia
Delphine, from LesterLost, shares why Sydney is the ultimate NYE destination!
The New Years’ Eve celebrations in Sydney would have to be some of the most spectacular in the world. The general outlook of the harbour and its landmarks is truly unique, and great advantage is taken out of the general view. As the evening advances, people gather on the many vantage points around the harbour. Illuminated boats roam on the still water, music is played on balconies and terraces. Everyone gets ready to end a year and start another with family and friends.
Sydney has some incredible fireworks, which usually start with a display on the Harbour Bridge at midnight. Then, fireworks are launched from barges on the harbour, for an amazing fifteen-minute display. There are four barges in the harbour so you’re pretty much guaranteed to see something from wherever you are, and you can even see several fireworks at the same time! One thing to bear in mind if you are attending New Years’ Eve celebrations in Sydney, is to get to your selected location early. The vantage points fill up really quickly and road closures mean that it can be difficult to travel around. You also have to plan your exit, and it’s usually better on public transport. Sydney Harbour is so widespread that there are many places to watch it from, and you can enjoy the most spectacular fireworks for free.
One thought on “The Best Cities to Visit for New Years Eve”
My top choice would be Sydney! Great post 🙂
