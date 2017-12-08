unexpected tips: singapore bucket list

Singapore is a small country, only 719.1 km2, yet people are always wondering, what is there to do? At first glance, Singapore may seem like the kind of place you could quickly pass through, but there are tons of things to do in The Little Red Dot. To help you out, whether you live here or are just stopping by, I’ve compiled a Singapore Bucket List.

Note: A lot of these are centered around food- Singapore is known for its cuisine!!!

Singapore Bucket List

Go to the top of Marina Bay Sands – is it even a bucket list without this?

Eat laksa – Peranakan (Malay & Chinese) noodle dish

A night out in Clarke Quay – Singapore nightlife is high end, crazy, and full of fun. You won’t leave without a new story to tell.

Visit the Avatar-esque Super Trees at Gardens by the Bay (bonus: while you’re at it, go to the Cloud Forest and Flower Dome!)

Go shopping at Mustafas! – The only GIANT superstore open 24/7!

Have an ice cream sandwich from a street vendor (literal sandwich)

Walk through Chinatown’s Food Street & Shopping Street

Stroll through the Botanic Gardens – absolutely beautiful UNESCO heritage site, don’t forget water!

Get overwhelmed by Orchard Road – How many Chanel Stores can you find? Dior? LV? Valentino? The list goes on and on.

Go on a Night Safari

Eat ALL of my favorite Singaporean foods!

Take a boat down the Singapore River – Can be caught from Clarke Quay

Take photos at Haji Lane – and window shop while you’re at it! If you need a pick-me-up, #SelfieCoffee is a wonderful little place to stop!

Drink a Singapore Sling – I don’t even need to explain this

Visit Bugis Junction for some crazy shopping

Try The King Of Fruits (durian)

Eat at a hawker center

Have brunch in Tiong Bahru

Treetop Walk at MacRitchie Reservoir

Visit the Tiger Balm Kings’ Haw Par Villa

Visit the zoo

Have a beach day on one of our manmade beaches

Go to the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia!

Take the MRT

Ooooh man, I miss this wonderful little city.

Singaporeans/Expatriates- What am I missing? Comment below!

