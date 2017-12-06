Asia, Myanmar

unexpected wanderlust: 10 photos that will make you book a flight to myanmar

by Anya Carion

I’ve been thinking about Myanmar a lot recently. I feel that we’ve only been seeing the bad side of the country in the news lately, but Myanmar is such a gorgeous place. I wanted to highlight the amazing side of this country. It sure is a special one.

You’ll notice that a LOT of my photos are from Mandalay. It’s a destination that so many people say to skip, but it was my favourite place! I highly recommend going.

Enough talking- here are the photos.

Mandalay
Bagan
Bagan
U-Bein Bridge
Inle Lake

 

U-Bein Bridge
Mandalay
Mandalay
On the boat from Mandalay to Bagan
Inle Lake

 

 

One thought on “unexpected wanderlust: 10 photos that will make you book a flight to myanmar

