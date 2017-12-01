unexpected wanderlust watchlist (6)

Happy December, friends! It’s nearly exam time, and BOY, have I been lusting after some places to escape to. Scotland has been exciting and lovely, but really cold! Like, REALLY cold. These places, though some do experience winter, would still be a great winter escape for me. I’ve actually been to every single one of the destinations on this list. I was looking through old photos, and these are the places I want to return to most right now.

Southern France

The South of France is absolutely charming, and there are so many places to explore there- Nice, San Tropez, Gordes, Roussillon… The list goes on. Last year, my family and I rented a car in Marseille and drove around for a day. I’m dying to do that again- but I’d love to spend more time in each place and really get to know them.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai has always had a special place in my heart. It’s one of the first places I travelled solo, it has the best architecture and temples, and the food is amazing! Khao Soi? Yes please. If you’re going, make sure to go to Sticky Waterfall and to eat all the food!

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is a place that I’ve been really longing over lately. The photo above, on the left, had some of the best homemade bread I’ve ever had, and that alone is a reason to go back! I loved how relaxed Amsterdam was. I didn’t feel rushed to see all of the touristy things, I could just stroll around, pop in & out of cafes and shops, and see the city. That relaxing vibe is definitely needed in this pre-exam stress season.

