unexpected tips: 6 must have travel apps!

Maps.Me

I’ve talked about Maps.Me before, and that’s because this app is something that I seriously RELY on. If I didn’t have this app, I’d probably still be lost somewhere in the middle of Nepal! This app is an absolutely incredible offline map. You download the region before you go, and then you can get directions anywhere within that! It’s also great because it has small trails marked down- it even had parts of the trek I did in Mongolia!

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, while not a very exciting app, is fabulous for sending messages across all kinds of phones over wifi/data. It’s great to have if you don’t have a local SIM card; when you meet people, you can use this app to communicate instead of sending texts.

Skype

Skype is an app I don’t use too often, but when I do use it, it’s a LIFESAVER. It’s great for making calls from abroad. I load up about USD $10, and that lasts months! It’s an essential if you end up having an issue with your bank, phone plan, or other essentials.

CostSplit

This is a great app to use if you’re travelling with others! Instead of constantly not knowing who owes who what, this app lets you input who paid for what, and who should pay next to even out the costs. You can also input multiple currencies, which is great if you’re traveling through different countries.

Google Translate

Google Translate is nice to have when you’re travelling to places that don’t speak much English. While the translations are sometimes a little funny or unnatural, they’re helpful and they get the point across.

Tripadvisor

Don’t know where to eat? Where to stay? What to do? Tripadvisor is a good app to have on hand. It’s easy to find the best-rated activities, hotels, and restaurants.

What are your go-to travel apps? Let me know!

