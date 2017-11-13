unexpected lake district

Heading to the Lake District?

As a last attempt to camp before the weather turns too cold, I headed down to the Lake District this weekend!

It’s a quick two-hour train ride from Edinburgh, and definitely worth a visit. The Lake District has quite a few little towns scattered around lakes. The towns are all very charming and quaint, but we didn’t stay in them. We stayed at the Low Wray campsite, which was really nice! Since it’s getting cold, there was only one other tent out the entire weekend.

I could see why everyone loves the Lake District. The walks aren’t challenging, but they’re absolutely beautiful! There are plenty of walking paths to choose from.

On our walk, I certainly felt the Autumnal vibes. The sun reflected on the orange leaves, the air was crisp and chilly, and chai seemed like the best drink in the world.

We walked from Low Wray to just past Claife and back. It took about six hours with a couple stops for food. I especially liked the Cafe in the Courtyard in Claife. Definitely grab a little mug of soup and enjoy the beautiful little place to sit. I can’t recommend their brownies more- seriously, I think they have the best brownie in the world!

best brownie in the world!

I love camping. There’s nothing like waking up to sunbeams and birds singing. It’s even better with good company.