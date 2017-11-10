unexpected tips: things to keep in mind for last minute travel planning

Hi friends! Today’s post is a guest post from TripHobo. I definitely am a sucker for last minute travels if I can find some good deals, and these tips are definitely going to come in handy to make my travels smooth as ever!

Planning a trip that is last minute? Whether impulsive or necessary, these trips can be challenging. Do you think the world is your oyster? Well you are right! Have got a destination in mind, but not sure where to stay, what to see, and which train to take to that restaurant you had seen online? Check out this vacation planner that will help you plan your trip with a breeze! Now you do not want to miss out on the fun, but you also want to make sure that you do not end up paying extra green stuff.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when planning a trip last minute:

Compare tickets:

Your favourite flies to the destination you are planning to visit? Before you book, make sure you compare ticket prices from various portals. Set fare alerts and compare ticket prices before you take the final call.

Look for combo deals:

Most of these travel portals offer combo deals on flights + hotels. Look for these deals as they would not only help you save your money, but also your time.

Check Visa regulations:

Travelling abroad? Make sure you check the visa regulations for the passport you hold. You don’t want to return to your country with an unnecessary stamp on your passport.

Make use of travel apps:

The numerous travel apps not only offer discounted pricing, but also offer easy payment options, faster booking confirmations and flight reminders.

Utilize those points to earn upgrades:

Last minute flight and hotel prices can be expensive! Have a lot of points on your hotel and flight membership cards, this is the right time to redeem them.

Plan your itinerary

Chalk out your travel plan in detail. You do not want to reach your destination only to find out you are unsure of what you will be doing next.

Talk to a travel agent

Travelling to a destination you are completely unaware about? Talk to a local travel agent or you can also book tours online. They will not only help you many insights, but also help you grab many discounted deals.

Do you know someone who knows someone?

Worried you won’t be able to find your way through the city? Unsure about the peak traffic hours? Want to check out the best kept secrets of the city? Find out if you know someone who knows someone local.