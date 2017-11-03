unexpected wanderlust watchlist (5)

Hello hello friends! Here I am to bring you yet another wanderlust watchlist, where I highlight three different destinations that I am absolutely dreaming of!

The past month has been filled with so much work, I’m definitely dreaming of relaxing places.

Venice, Italy

While a pretty classic “bucket list” kinda destination, Venice has been on my mind! I’ve been absolutely looking for cheap flights to Venice (unsuccessfully). A gondola ride through Venice’s beautiful canals? Yes please.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Sure, I may be a little biased towards Boston, but it truly is one of the best places to spend Thanksgiving. It’s history is incredible, and Boston during autumn in unbeatable. Lately, I’ve been really missing US autumns. There’s nothing like apple-picking, visiting pumpkin patches, and celebrating the changing of the leaves like in the States.

Shanghai, China

I’ve been looking back on my trip to China recently, and boy, do I miss it. Though I certainly covered quite a bit of travel in Yunnan, hitting the really big cities is something I missed out on. I’ve definitely been longing to return to this country lately.

Where have you been dreaming of?