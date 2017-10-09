unexpected holidays: the best places to spend christmas

I know, I know, Christmas?! It’s barely October!

I’m fully aware that the holiday posts are coming a little early, but I also know that many of you are starting to plan your December trips!

I’m a lover of the holiday season. There’s nothing like the cheery music, lights lining the streets, and general “magic” that comes out in December.

Today I’m sharing the FIVE best places to spend Christmas this year.

Nuremberg, Germany

This place is rightfully included in my list because of the Christmas markets. These things are massive, adorable, and incredibly festive. The entire town gets dressed up in lights and ribbons. It’s cold, it’s beautiful, and it’s Christmassy! The Christmas Market (Christkindlesmarkt) is open from the 1st of December to the 24th, from 10am until 9pm, excluding Christmas Eve (10am-2pm).

Sydney, Australia

If you’re looking for a Christmas like no other (for you Northern Hemisphere folks), have a happy Christmas in Sydney! Christmas in Summer? Spend the day at the beach, have an ice cream, and enjoy celebrating like you have never before. The city does amazing fireworks, amazing food, and amazing spirit. Sounds like a great Christmas destination, right?

Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia

This is a personal favourite, as our family had a little tradition of spending Christmas & New Years here (although that has come to an end with our move). Christmas in Penang is lovely. It’s warm, it’s alternative, and it’s charming. If you’re going to Penang for the holidays, get some cake at ChinaHouse. Explore the jettys, see the view from Penang Hill, and spend your holidays with good company. This is a foodie destination, so definitely come hungry!

Gstaad, Switzerland

A luxury Christmas anyone? This is the most fashionable place to spend a Christmas. Just ask Valentino and Madonna! While expensive, Gstaad is transformed into a beautiful flashy Christmas destination, with plenty of skiing and hot chocolate.

New York City, USA

Would this be a Christmas list without NYC? The Big Apple is one of my favourite places to spend Christmas. I spent quite a few holidays here when I was younger, and the magic of the lights, Bryant park’s own Christmas Market, and the chilly weather is great for putting you in the holiday spirit. You have to check out the tree at Rockafeller Center (& watch the ice skaters) and enjoy wandering around the city, hot chocolate in hand. And once you’ve warmed up inside Dylan’s Candy Bar, go for some Frozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity 3.

For those of you who have already planned your December holiday destination, where are you heading? Leave a comment!