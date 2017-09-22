unexpected edinburgh: my first week living abroad

Hey friends!

Today marks only the first week of being in Ediburgh (though you’ll read this later). Of course, starting uni and setting up a life here has taken it’s time, so I haven’t been able to explore the city too much.

That being said, Edinburgh has already blown me away.

Before coming here, after telling people I would be moving to Edinburgh, I got two kinds of responses. The first one full of joy and excitement for me, telling me I’d love both the city and country. The second? “WHY?” Pro tip: if someone’s heading to university somewhere, don’t ask them why the hell they’d pick that location, especially when going sight unseen.

Edinburgh is a young and old city simultaneously. Young with students and buzzing with life, old with history. The rain makes the city glisten, not dreary. The weather is cold, but refreshing (although I’m sure I’ll be sick of the cold by December). Everyone I’ve met thus far has been wonderful, but even without their presence, the city is beautiful.

I mean, take a look at this place. Wowowow.

I’ve now finished my first week of classes, and I have to say, my past year and a half of gap year-ing has really changed my outlook on the world around us. For those of you who don’t know, I went from studying Chemical Engineering to International Relations. IR is absolutely fascinating. First handedly seeing multicultural exchange and the relationships between countries has made studying about it so much better. I know I talk about gap years all the time, but I never thought gap year-ing would influence the way I view my studies so greatly.

I’ve been doing a lot of travel-reminiscing lately. Of course I miss life when the only question I had to ask myself was “where to next?” I look at photos of the mountains I was trekking in, letters from the people I was meeting, tickets and notes from the weekend trips and lesson plans from China, and I can only be met with appreciation. I know the next time I step out into my travels, I’ll be even more excited for new adventures.

* * *

Traveling is, in a way, studying the world. And hey, I’m still studying the world, but this time, the behind-the-scenes political analysis, the strategy involved in the way countries interact, and very important details behind decision-making. The lessons just keep on coming.

Second time really IS the charm. While my old college had so much to offer, this is definitely the fit for me. It’s been a hot minute since I’ve been excited to stay in one place, and I’m so glad that feeling has returned here.

But don’t think I’ll be MIA, I’ll be running around the highlands and cities of Scotland- expect lots of posts.