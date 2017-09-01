unexpected wanderlust watchlist (3)

Miss the first two posts in this series? Here’s Wanderlust Watchlist One and Two.

It’s that time again! Welcome to September’s Wanderlust Watchlist, where I’m showing you three destinations that are on my radar! There are so many beautiful places in the world, and I’m dying to share where I’ve been lusting after.

Koh Rong, Cambodia

Koh Rong is an island I’ve been meaning to go to for a while! Think clear water, warm weather, and ultimate relaxation. There’s some curse on my travels to Cambodia or something, every time I mean to explore more than Siem Reap, something happens and my trip is changed. I’m determined to get here eventually! I mean, look at it!

Hindu Kush Mountains, Afganistan

The Hindu Kush Mountains in Afganistan look absolutely dreamy. The Hindu Kush mountains aren’t exactly the safest to go to now, but hopefully, sometime in my lifetime, I’ll be able to see these mountains for myself.

The Scottish Highlands

The Scottish Highlands, though wet and sometimes dreary, look amazing. There’s so much out there to see! The wildlife, the scenery, everything around you! It’s a hiker’s paradise. I’m studying in Scotland, so I’m sure I’ll get some time in the Highlands eventually.

What destinations should I look into? Where are you lusting after?