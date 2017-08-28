unexpected basel: soaking up summer in ruby moon swimwear

My current address is located in Basel, Switzerland. Saying goodbye to summery days in Singapore was tough… no more beach days, endless sunshine, or tropical weather. Much to my surprise, Basel does Summer in its own way.

During the summertime, Basel residents flock down to the river to go for a swim. All along the riverfront, people are barbecuing, tanning, and enjoying the last days of summer.

I’ve partnered up with Ruby Moon, an ethical swimwear brand that I am so excited to share with you guys… Seriously, this is a brand that I am SO glad I found. This company is doing absolutely incredible things.

Their swimwear material is made from old fishing nets and waste material, meaning that the fabric is helping to clean up our oceans. How cool is that?! You’d never guess that this fabric was made from waste- it’s soft and comfortable, and the quality of these swimsuits is pretty amazing.

Okay, awesome right? Guess what, it gets better.

Ruby Moon’s net profits are given out as loans to women entrepreneurs. These loans are used to empower women and to make a change. The loans are paid back, more swimsuits are made, and more loans go out.

I decided to get the Black Halterneck Swimsuit. I was looking for a simple, stylish, black one piece, but they also have other funky patterns (that I was tempted to get!) in both one pieces and bikinis. Make sure to use the coupon code ANYARM17 for 20% off!

You can read more about Ruby Moon on their website.

It’s no secret that I am a firm believer in being a conscientious traveller, but it’s also important for me to be mindful of my decisions in everyday life. Ruby Moon is a company with values that I am fully supportive of.

When looking for a swimsuit, maybe for beach days, maybe for a float down the river, definitely look into some of Ruby Moon’s styles. It feels wonderful to be wearing a swimsuit that you know is supporting incredible ideas, values, and women.

This is a partnered post with Ruby Moon swimwear. As always, all opinions are entirely my own. Thank you to the companies that support Unexpected Occurrence.