unexpected fitness: a guide to eating healthy in singapore

Eating healthy hasn’t always been easy for me. It’s a choice I love to make now, but when I was just getting started, it was always a little bit of a chore.

The most encouraging, helpful thing during that time was to excite myself about eating healthy, wholesome food. Singapore, while maintaining its cultural, greasy, delicious hawker food, has introduced quite a few restaurants with health as their first priority, and they’re continuing to pop up.

I’ve tried quite a few of them… here are my favourites.

Kitchen by Food Rebel

This place is SUCH a fantastic place to eat if you’re on a lifestyle diet (Keto, Slow Carb, Atkins, etc). They have Buddha bowls and zoodle bolognese (a personal favourite) , along with plenty of other healthy options. Vegan and vegetarian options are easy to find here. They also list their dishes’ macro-nutrients on the menu- another plus!

Sarnies

Sarnies is an Australian cafe/restaurant in Telok Ayer. I mention this because they stock cocowhip, a vegan coconut-based ‘ice cream’. It’s a great snack when your sweet tooth is calling! They also have huge sandwiches filled with greens and other veggies. They’re open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

Real Food

Real Food is a vegetarian restaurant/grocer. They also have loads of vegan dishes. Their food is tasty, ethically produced, and incredibly fresh. My favourite is their mushroom aglio olio, although I also love their veggie burgers.

Project Acai

Project Acai is a great place to go for a smoothie or acai bowl. They load up their acai with plenty of banana, cacao nibs, and other fruit and toppings. They have multiple kinds, although my favourite is the original! That being said, my friend adores the nut butter one.

If you’re in the Kampong Glam area, Peaches Juice Bar also has an acai bowl. I like how much fruit tops these bowls.

Rollie Ollie

Rollie Ollie is one of my favourite places to go for sushi. I wouldn’t say they are the healthiest rolls, but their poke bowls are great! If you can’t resist the temptation of their sushi rolls, Aloha Poke is another great option. I like their spicy salmon!

Eating healthy isn’t always a bore! Singapore is full of delicious food that’s great for you. Any restaurants I’m missing? Let me know!

-Anya xx