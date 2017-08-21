unexpected tips: the 10 kinds of people you’ll meet in hostels

Hostels. Whether you love them or hate them, if you stay in them, you’re bound to meet these ten types.

The Partier

One of the more common kinds of hostel guests, this is the guy (or gal) that only talks about wild nights and pregaming. They come home at 4 or 5 am every night (or not at all!), and tend to sleep into the late hours of the afternoon. Can either be really friendly or a little gross (just last night a girl puked all over the floor. Love hostels.).

The Long Term Traveller

“This is month 14… I’m not sure how long I’ll be on the road. Probably forever.” This person can either be really inspiring or really irritating (see The Know It All).

The Person Who Leaves No Trace

Is gone during the day, only comes back to sleep, and is gone the next day. Makes you question if they ever stayed. Generally an easy dorm mate.

The Snorer

This is someone who LETS YOU KNOW when they’re sleeping. They make it impossible to sleep (bring earplugs). I know, I know, they can’t help it… but still, one of the more frustrating people to share a room with.

The Sarong Bed

This person will drape sarongs, towels, etc. over their bed (usually bottom bunk), and seemingly never come out. Often a second person is also in their bed.

The Person Who Will Never Shut Up

You know when you’ve just come home from a long day of exploring and just want some downtime? Yeah. This person doesn’t understand that. They’ll make conversation with you at all hours, for hours. Does not pick up on social cues, such as putting headphones in when you don’t want to speak.

The Know It All

Sometimes has good intentions, sometimes just wants to let you know how they’ve already done what you’re looking forward to. Probably can recite a Lonely Planet from cover to cover.

The Plastic Bag Guy

The person who rustles their 23438492 plastic bags in the wee hours of the morning, making it impossible to sleep. Pro tip: don’t be this guy.

The Person Who Packs an Entire Vanity

This girl (or guy!) will pack endless amounts of hair product, nail varnish, makeup, and all of their hair and makeup tools with them. They’ll spend hours getting ready, and sometimes, they’ll hog the only mirror in the room.

The New Friend

For every bad hostel roommate you’ll experience, you’ll meet 10 people that you REALLY click with. You’ll become friends in a matter of seconds, you’ll explore the place you’re in together, and sometimes, continue travelling together. These are the people that motivate you to keep staying in hostels, because at the end of the day, the friendships you make are worth it.