unexpected lessons: how i maintain a positive mindset

Hey, guys!

I want to have a heart to heart with you guys. I feel like after all you’ve done for me, I owe it to you to share my twenty-year-old, oh-so-wise, knowledge 😉

But in all seriousness, I’ve overcome years of a negative mindset, and I like to think that I’m currently a pretty positive, glass-half-full, little miss sunshine kinda gal.

A couple years ago, I had this ‘light switch’ moment, and I suddenly saw the beauty in everything I was able to see and do. I had met someone who had influenced me; who showed me a glimpse of who I wanted to be; someone who made me see the curious and inexplicably wonderful side to everything in the world. As absolutely cheesy and cringy as it sounds, after meeting this person, I felt as if I was seeing life through a totally different lens.

I hope to be someone like that person was to me; someone who sparks an interest in seeing this side of the world.

I think the first step to being positive is accepting thankfulness. There is so much to be thankful for… from obvious things like food, family, and shelter, to the less obvious things that are unique to you. For me, mountains and trees are at the top of my list. The things that allow you to live your life to the fullest, the things that fill you with elation, even “just the little things,” they’re all something to be thankful for.

Let’s be honest… We can’t always be this incredibly happy self. There are days when I wake up and just know I’m not having it. There are days when I make mistakes and beat myself up over them. There are days when something out of my control happens, and that’s just the way things are.

It’s important to remember that THAT IS OKAY. It’s okay to have bad days! When I’m having a bad day, I like to spend some time to myself (even if that’s only 5 minutes) and take a step back.

This is a phrase you guys hear me say all the time. Take a step back. Recount what you’re thankful for. Tell yourself that everything happens for a reason.

Actually believe it.

I find that mistakes are often immeasurable lessons. There are ALWAYS two sides to every story. Try to find the positive side to things.

I once was traveling with a friend, but our traveling styles didn’t exactly get along. We ended up splitting up, and I was a little upset because that had become our only option. While a friendship had then started to decay (and that’s okay, sometimes that happens!), I had the opportunity to travel to Nepal for the second time. I fell in love with and within the Annapurnas; I met people that changed my life. Where there’s a negative, there’s almost always a positive.

Live in the moment. Look up from whatever you’re doing and appreciate where you are… maybe that’s physically where you are sitting, maybe it’s where you are on a health journey, maybe it’s who you have in your life. I genuinely think that living in the moment is one of the most important things you can do. Appreciate every single moment of your life; it is shaping you in some way or another.

I am truly thankful for this platform that allows for me to reach so many lovely people. Whether you’re going through a hard time or having a great day, I hope that you’re leaving this post feeling a little bit more positive!

I also hope that the cheesiness of this post didn’t make you gag.

Chat soon,

Anya