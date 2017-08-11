unexpected quotes: 10 quotes to inspire you to travel (also our 2nd birthday!)

Unexpected Occurrence is celebrating it’s 2nd birthday tomorrow!

I don’t even know what to say. It’s still shocking and humbling and heartwarming that people want to follow my adventures. Every email, comment, and interaction that happens on this blog excites me just as much as it did the first day of blogging, if not more.

I love this community. I love being a travel blogger. I love every single one of you readers for making this possible.

To celebrate two years of travels and misadventures, here are my favourite travel quotes!

10 Quotes that Inspire You to Travel

“Make voyages. Attempt them. There’s nothing else.” – Tennessee Williams

“Travel isn’t pretty. It isn’t always comfortable. Sometimes it hurts, it even breaks your heart. But that’s okay. The journey changes you; it should change you. It leaves marks on your memory, on your consciousness, on your heart, and on your body. You take something with you. Hopefully, you leave something good behind.” – Anthony Bourdain

“Wanderlust consumed her; foreign hearts and exotic minds compelled her. She had a gypsy soul and a vibrant hope for the unknown.” – D. Marie

“Actually, the best gift you could have given her was a lifetime of adventure.” –Lewis Carroll

“It feels good to be lost in the right direction.” – unknown

“If it scares you, it might be a good thing to try.” – Seth Godin

“Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.” – Anita Desai

“A mind that is stretched by a new experience can never go back to it’s old dimensions.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes

“It’s a funny thing, coming home. Nothing changes. Everything looks the same, feels the same, even smells the same. You realise what’s changed is you.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

“If we were meant to stay in one place, we’d have roots instead of feet, he said.” –Rachel Wolchin