unexpected wanderlust watchlist (2)

Welcome back to Wanderlust Watchlist, where I’m showing you THREE destinations on my radar!

Summer is in full swing, so I’ve been feeling beautiful beaches and easy living. It’s been a stressful couple of weeks here at Unexpected Occurrence, so these are places I’d love to relax in!

Tuscany, Italy

This is a region of Italy that deserves an endless amount of time to explore. Tuscany, to me, is wine, art, and history. Strolling through cobblestone alleyways and driving past green vineyards is always a fantastic way to rewind.

The Canary Islands, Spain

These volcanic islands have been getting higher on my list of places to see… Ryanair flies here from where I’ll be studying for just 25 quid! Unfortunately, only on weekdays & Saturdays, but hey, I still want to visit! The Canary Islands are full of beautiful nature and charming towns.

The Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

The Galapagos… a wildlife fanatic’s dream. I’m just itching to experience roaming around and waiting for beautiful animals. A very good friend of mine has been here and shown me his photos- I have to go! Pristine beaches, amazing natural scenery, and animals I’ve never laid my eyes on before.

Miss the last Wanderlust Watchlist? Read it by clicking here.

Where do you want to head next?