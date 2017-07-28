unexpected china: five experiences you MUST have

Try chou dou fu

You’ll smell it WAY before you see it. Miles worse than durian, chou dou fu (stinky tofu) has a smell reminiscent of rotting garbage. So of course I tried it. Compared to the smell, the taste is surprisingly mild. In fact, I even went on to try a bunch of old fermented stinky tofu. That one didn’t go too well.

Eat all of the dumplings you can.

Xiao long bao (SOUP DUMPLINGS), jiao zi (normal dumplings), bao zi (big BREADY dumplings)! Breakfast, lunch, and dinner! If you are what you eat, I am definitely a dumpling. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. Seriously, don’t miss out. Try the three above mentioned. Don’t go on a diet when coming to China.

Go to KTV



Karaoke in China is an experience. Some are expensive and super beautiful, some are cheap and slightly trashy. They all try their best to radiate a sense of “wealth.” Go with friends; I promise you’ll have a laugh! And yes, they have Western music. Finding it is often the hard part; ask an attendant for help!

Cupping



A beyond-weird, slightly painful, strangely enjoyable experience.

Get shoved by small old ladies

They WILL fight you. It’s the oldest, most fragile ones that are most aggressive.