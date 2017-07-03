unexpected tips: how to safely explore as a solo female traveler

If you’ve been following me for a while, you’ll know that solo travel is my favourite kind of travel. It’s so wonderful exploring a place completely on your own, then meeting people and creating the best memories with them.

Quite often, girls tell me that they’d “never travel alone; it’s just not safe as a woman in this world.”

And while yes, I agree that being a solo female traveler sometimes comes with some difficulties, it’s totally possible in most places! It all comes down to how you carry yourself.

I know, I know, women shouldn’t HAVE to act a certain way or do certain things just because it’s less safe for us, but currently that’s the way the world is, and until there’s change, this is, in my opinion, the safest way to go about traveling solo.

Here are my top tips for traveling as a solo female.

Dress Respectfully

This is the most important thing, in my mind. Just because it’s okay to wear tank tops and shorts in most places does not mean it’s okay in ALL places. Know when to cover up (and wear loose clothing!) and when to show some skin.

Don’t Go Out Too Late

After the sun sets, it gets noticeably more dangerous for women to walk around alone. Of course, it isn’t ALWAYS unsafe, but I’d still try to get home earlier rather than later. If you’re going out with some hostel mates and want to go home earlier or later than the rest of the group, don’t be afraid to ask someone to walk you back.

Look into SAFE hostels in GOOD areas

People often think that their hostel is their safe haven. While this is quite often true, it’s not always true! Make sure to book hostels with good reviews, and try to find hostels that are in safe/busy parts of town.

Be Careful when meeting up with people

Whether you’ve met them online or in person, be careful hanging out with people you don’t know well. Always be cautious!

Always be Aware of Your Surroundings

Try not to walk around with headphones in or your phone in your face. Always always always be aware of your situation.

Be Friendly, But Be Sure Not to Give the Impression of Flirting

I know how frustrating it is to have your good intentions taken as flirting, but seriously ladies, this can lead to bad situations very quickly. You don’t want to be frigid, but don’t be overly friendly and enthusiastic, as this often is seen as flirting… which is stupid, right? Unfortunately that’s the way it goes.

Know When to Leave a Strange Situation

Always trust your gut. If things are starting to feel a bit weird, come up with an excuse to get out of the situation you’re in. Some go to excuses- a forgotten skype date with family, feeling ill, or a friend being broken up with (naturally you have to comfort him/her!)

Don’t let fear stop you from living out your dreams. Seriously, when you step out of your comfort zone, you’re stepping into a whole new world. I stepped into that world years ago, and I’ve never looked back.

xx Anya