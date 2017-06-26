unexpected wanderlust: 10 photos that will make you book a flight to yunnan

As you read this, I’ll have left my Chinese school!

It’s crazy to think that before I had come here, I didn’t want to study Chinese, as so many lovely things have come from this experience, in addition to more solid Chinese.

Yunnan is the province I’d chosen to study within… Honestly, the reason I picked Yunnan was that it had mountains. I know, a silly reason, but a reason nonetheless.

Yunnan has more than mountains. It’s surpassed all expectations I had for it. Need any inspiration to visit? Just keep scrollin’.