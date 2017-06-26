As you read this, I’ll have left my Chinese school!
It’s crazy to think that before I had come here, I didn’t want to study Chinese, as so many lovely things have come from this experience, in addition to more solid Chinese.
Yunnan is the province I’d chosen to study within… Honestly, the reason I picked Yunnan was that it had mountains. I know, a silly reason, but a reason nonetheless.
Yunnan has more than mountains. It’s surpassed all expectations I had for it. Need any inspiration to visit? Just keep scrollin’.
One thought on “unexpected wanderlust: 10 photos that will make you book a flight to yunnan”
Thx! Anya! Was wondering what Yunan look like. It is Beautiful. Maybe one day I’ll go and you could be our guide I am going to post this on my facebook. I think I will do that every time you have a blog and I might go back and post some of the others on my Facebook. Love ya❣️
