unexpected tips: my favourite hiking gear

Hello hello friends!

I’m sure you’ve picked up on my love for hiking. There’s something about it that’s so simple, instinctive, and beautiful. It’s my go-to activity if I need a clear head or inspiration.

If you choose to do longer hikes, gear certainly can make a difference! These are my must haves for hiking (note: NOT backpacking, so tents/pads/sleeping bag recommendations won’t be included. Want a post on that? Let me know!).

Shoes: Lowa Renegade GTX Mid



These shoes are my love and life. Seriously, they’re my favourite pair of shoes. I didn’t have a good pair before the Annapurna Circuit, and I had only one day of travel and one day of walking to break these guys in. They were fabulous- no blisters! They’ve continually kept my feet comfortable (even on SUPER long days), and my ankles supported.

Bag: Deuter Aircontact 40+10



Bags are really important! This bag is my baby (clearly I get very attached to my gear), and I’ve used this for short hikes, long treks, and general travel. It’s NEVER given me an ache (and I have lugged around LOADS in this), and it’s really supportive. Seriously one of the best purchases I’ve made.

Pants: Mammut Hiking Pants



I haven’t done a long trek without these. They’re lightweight, comfortable, and slightly water resistant. They were a fantastic purchase. My favourite thing about them is the STRETCH. They’re seriously so wonderful to move around in.

Socks: Smartwool

I truly believe wool socks are a hiking essential. It doesn’t matter if you’re hiking in hot or cold temperatures. Wool socks will keep your feet dry, warm in the winter, and cool in the summer. BUY good socks. I’ve bought cheap wool socks, and my feet froze. Invest in these guys.

Want another list of active must haves? Let me know!