unexpected reflections: taking a step back

Writing this blog was never supposed to be a job. It was honestly just a way for relatives and friends to keep up with my gap year.
As Unexpected Occurrence has grown, I’ve become so attached to this blog, and to YOU GUYS. I never would have expected my life to become so public; I would have never thought that I’d have so many people reading in and giving me kind words and support.
I had a different post scheduled for today, but I didn’t want it to go up. I wanted to thank you guys, from the bottom of my heart, for making this blog a small part of your day. It means more than I could ever put into words.
I’ve been pretty unmotivated lately… And honestly, I questioned if I wanted to continue Unexpected Occurrence. Blogging isn’t a walk in the park. It’s work. It’s changed the way I travel. It’s such a huge part of my life, which does make it a huge stressor.
After taking a step back, and reading your comments and emails, I’ve decided that this blog is something I LOVE. This is a wonderful little community of travelers and adventurers, and I am overwhelmed with the support and love that you guys have shown me.
I am so so lucky to have a group of people like you in my life… Thousands of friends that I may not have met, but still friends… friends that motivate me to be my best self.
I am so incredibly happy with my life as it is. I struggled to be happy for a while… This blog was created in the midst of that, and I honestly do think that Unexpected Occurrence is a huge factor in my journey to a happy healthy life. You guys are such a big part of it!
Taking a step back and reflecting on my journeys has made me want to put out the best content for you guys. I am so full of gratitude and love.
Sending love and light to you all. Thank you. Thank you for reading and for being the inspiration I’ve needed.
Talk soon,
Anya
Thank you for all your hard work. Please don’t let the blog hinder your traveling. Travel how you want–we’re just along for the ride.
Great post. Blogging and having an outlet can definitely help you feel connected with others and relate to people who may be going through similar things. I’m glad it’s had such a positive impact on your life. Wish you all the best – speak766
