unexpected reflections: taking a step back

Writing this blog was never supposed to be a job. It was honestly just a way for relatives and friends to keep up with my gap year.

As Unexpected Occurrence has grown, I’ve become so attached to this blog, and to YOU GUYS. I never would have expected my life to become so public; I would have never thought that I’d have so many people reading in and giving me kind words and support.

I had a different post scheduled for today, but I didn’t want it to go up. I wanted to thank you guys, from the bottom of my heart, for making this blog a small part of your day. It means more than I could ever put into words.

I’ve been pretty unmotivated lately… And honestly, I questioned if I wanted to continue Unexpected Occurrence. Blogging isn’t a walk in the park. It’s work. It’s changed the way I travel. It’s such a huge part of my life, which does make it a huge stressor.

After taking a step back, and reading your comments and emails, I’ve decided that this blog is something I LOVE. This is a wonderful little community of travelers and adventurers, and I am overwhelmed with the support and love that you guys have shown me.

I am so so lucky to have a group of people like you in my life… Thousands of friends that I may not have met, but still friends… friends that motivate me to be my best self.

I am so incredibly happy with my life as it is. I struggled to be happy for a while… This blog was created in the midst of that, and I honestly do think that Unexpected Occurrence is a huge factor in my journey to a happy healthy life. You guys are such a big part of it!

Taking a step back and reflecting on my journeys has made me want to put out the best content for you guys. I am so full of gratitude and love.

Sending love and light to you all. Thank you. Thank you for reading and for being the inspiration I’ve needed.

Talk soon,

Anya