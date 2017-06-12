unexpected birthdays: 20 things I want to do in my 20s

Hello hello, you my friends! Today, I’m turning 20… I know, I know, 20’s still a baby! But I’m feeling quite weird about this new decade.

I feel like travel in your twenties is a different ballgame… it’s a time to discover yourself; it’s a time to make new foreign friends; it’s a time to have wild experiences and to live every moment to the fullest.

I also feel as if solo traveling at 18 and 19 years old has forced me to travel like a twenty-something year old… The majority of my friends are around 25 years old.

That being said, there are so many experiences I have yet to have! Here are 20 things I want to do in my 20s.

1. Graduate from Uni

It’s taken me a while to actually START university, lets hope I graduate in this decade!!!!

2. Backpack for a long period of time

I’ve spent months on the road, but in one place. I’ve backpacked through countries, but with a quick stop at home. I want to backpack for a couple months without repacking my bag at home.

3. Become better at Mandarin

4. Workaway/WWOOF

5. Explore Europe

Although Asia is (and will always be) my heart home, I’ll be studying in the UK. Exploring Europe HAS to happen!

6. Travel with my sister

Although my sister and I have traveled together, we’ve never really traveled together just the two of us.

7. Learn to Drive

I feel like this has to happen eventually… but hey, if I don’t get to it, whatever (this is low priority).

8. Read more

9. Go to South America

I still haven’t been to this entire CONTINENT.

10. Have an internship that I LOVE

11. INDIA INDIA INDIA

12. Learn to be patient

I am terrible at this (all about that instant gratification).

13. Do everything with grace & kindness

14. Not live in America

Nothing wrong with my passport country!!! I just want to continue exploring the world and getting different experiences to the ones I’ve grown up with. Obviously, my mindset could change, and that’s totally fine!

15. Have better self-control

Especially when it comes to eating cakes and biscuits and ice cream.

16. Put myself first (sometimes).

I’m a big people pleaser, and sometimes I find myself putting others’ satisfaction over my own happiness, which is very unhealthy!

17. Make mistakes. And learn from them.

I am a firm believer that everything, even mistakes, happens for a reason. Learning from those mistakes is often rewarded with amazing things.

18. Surround myself with positive people, even if that requires cutting out toxic friendships.

19. Focus on staying positive

After a bumpy couple of years, I’d like to make my twenties a decade of good vibes, love, light, and happiness.

20. Live my 20s to the fullest

Any tips for living out my twenties? Let me know in the comments 🙂