unexpected wanderlust: 10 photos that inspire you to go to vietnam

Vietnam is an absolute gem. It’s a place that I hold special in my heart. It was a place where I reconnected with a friend I hadn’t seen since kindergarten, a place with so much beauty to explore, and a place to fall in love with. I’m dying to return and to see the places I didn’t have time to explore.

If you’re thinking about going to Vietnam, GO. It’s such a special country with the friendliest people, the most amazing sights, and the best food. Need any other inspiration to go? Scroll on, ya girl’s gotchu 😉