unexpected neighborhoods : kampong glam

If you’re visiting Singapore, don’t miss the often overlooked area of Kampong Glam!

It’s my favourite part of Singapore, simply because there’s so much culture within the area.

I particularly love Haji Lane, the old “hipster” street. It’s become much more upscale in the past few years, but has retained some of its alternative roots.

Take a walk down the lane, making sure to stop in some of the stores.

If you’re feeling hungry, I highly recommend Going Om. Going Om is a very zen, very down to earth kind of place, reminiscent of cafes in Nepal. And that makes sense, considering the owner was inspired by the Himalayas when creating this little retreat restaurant.

I had the chicken curry flatbread (!!!). It was delicious.

If you’re in the mood for a caffeine pick me up, I recommend heading over to #SelfieCoffee. Although expensive, the novelty of this place is worth it. You get to take a selfie, and the selfie will be printed in the foam of your drink!

Stroll around the area, making sure not to miss Arab Street. There’s amazingly beautiful fabric, rugs, and glassware here.

Make sure to see Masjid Sultan (Sultan Mosque- it’s absolutely stunning)!

The pedestrian only street also has many turkish restaurants if you’re looking for that.

The best way to see Kampong Glam is to get a little lost. There are so many hidden gems in this area, and it’s definitely not a neighborhood to be missed!

  I'm sad that I didn't get to Singapore while we lived in China. Your pictures look like it's such a nice place to explore. I bet the selfie coffee is incredibly popular.

