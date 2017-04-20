unexpected everest base camp (4): trekking to lobuche, gorak shep, and ebc!

Read part 1, part 2, & part 3!

DAY 7 Trekking: Dingboche to Lobuche

This is a lovely day! The beginning of the day is relatively flat, gradually ascending through a valley, and then you once again, go down to the river.

After that, you’ll reach Dhugla!

We took lunch at Dhugla (also called Thukla), then had an ascent up to the memorial for the fallen climbers. It’s a short & steep uphill bit, but it’s definitely worth the view at the top. You get a view of the mountains and LOADS of prayer flags. It’s also really important to see the memorials for those who have died on Everest, including Scott Fischer. It really puts the weight of climbing Everest into perspective.

Continue a relatively gradual ascent up to Lobuche!

DAY 8 Trekking: Lobuche to Gorak Shep via EBC

This is a difficult, very long day.

We left Lobuche at 8, only arriving at Gorak Shep at noon. It isn’t a particularly difficult trek up to Gorak Shep, as you trek through a beautiful valley and it’s initially a gradual ascent. Towards the end of the trek up to Gorak Shep, you’re trekking through rock falls, which means a LOT of up and down. It seems to on for AGES, but after one last uphill, you’ll see Gorak Shep in the distance and it’s downhill from there!

Take lunch at Gorak Shep and head out towards EBC. This is the tough bit, with plenty of up and downs, which means its quite difficult on the way there AND the way back. Watch your step as well, as there are a few points that could be really quite dangerous if slippery. It’s only really awful because of the altitude, but being so close to your goal definitely helps you keep going.

It takes about two hours to get to EBC, and a little less to get back.

Sure, it’s one of the toughest days, but it’s also a super rewarding day. Knowing that you’ve made it to the (bottom of the) top of the world is such an elating feeling.

That feeling doesn’t go away after the first time doing it.

Although this was incredibly hard because of the altitude, it wasn’t the toughest day!!! Read about that tomorrow!