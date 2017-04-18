unexpected everest base camp (2): trekking to namche bazar

Read about flying into the Lukla and Day 1 Trekking here!

DAY 2 Trekking: Phakding to Namche Bazar

Today is your first glimpse into the uphill bits of misery that you’ll endure going up to EBC. The path to Namche is quite flat until you get a glimpse of the two suspension bridges. From there on up, it’s allllll uphill. It was just switchback after switchback, with a couple bits of stairs and straight uphill walking thrown in for good measure.

after this, it’s all uphill! view from a switchback

On my way up, I met a man named Trevor, who I ended up trekking with for the next few days.

There’s a public restroom about halfway up the hill, where you should definitely stop because A) It’s a break from the uphill and B) It’s your first view of Mount Everest!

After about half an hour more uphill, you’ll come to a TIMS checkpost, where you’ll be registered into the computer system, and from there, it’s a quick fifteen minutes up to Namche!

Namche Bazar is basically trekkers’ paradise. It’s the best place to relax before the start of your trek, and the BEST return from the top of the mountain (or just base camp 😉 ).

I stayed at the Foot Rest Lodge, which was decent. On the way back, I stayed at the Khumbu Lodge, which I highly recommend.

DAY 3 – Acclimitisation Day

Today, you’ll have to do an acclimitisation hike, but after that, you’re free! To acclimate, you can head up to the Everest View Hotel, about an hours walk away, or, if you’re lazy, you can just head up fifteen minutes or so to the Sherpa Museum and the Sagarmatha National Park Visitor Center.

I decided to be lazy, so Trevor and I walked up to the visitor center & museum.

The visitor center is free to visit! It has a beautiful little museum full of Everest facts, and out back, there’s a statue of Edmund Hilary!

The Sherpa Museum is 200 rupees to enter, but it’s truly a cute little museum, and it’s definitely worth the two bucks.

After your hike, you have some free time. Definitely check out the Liquid Bar, which plays a mountaineering-based film every day at 3pm. It’s free if you buy a drink, otherwise it’s 300 rupees to watch the film. The owner is absolutely lovely, and the vibe of the Liquid Bar is unbeatable.

When I was in Namche, it was St. Paddy’s day, so obviously, I hit up the world’s highest Irish Pub (& got a T-shirt!). Trevor and I met some really great people on a tour and spent until 9pm (late!!!) celebrating with them.



If you’d like to relax a little further, there’s a Finnish Sauna and plenty of spas up at Namche. This is truly a heavenly town on the mountain. Enjoy your time there!!!

Part 3 of this trek will be posted tomorrow!