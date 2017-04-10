21 hours ago April 10, 2017Anya Carion

unexpected wanderlust: eating & drinking my way around the world

I was recently looking through old photos and found that I take a ~helluva~ lot of the same kind of photo: holding a drink (or occasionally food), with the background in view.

So obviously, I compiled them!

Unexpected Wanderlust: Eating & Drinking My Way Around the World

Chatachuk Market, Bangkok, Thailand

Dovan, Annapurna Region, Nepal

Pokhara, Nepal

Bryant Park, New York

Swayambunath Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal

Adirondacks, New York

Amherst, MA, USA

Bryant Park, New York City, USA

La Boqueria, Barcelona, Spain

M&M World, NYC, USA

Nyuang Shwe, Myanmar

Dhampus, Annapurna Region, Nepal

NYC, USA

Chomrong, Annapurna Region, Nepal

Somewhere in the Andaman Sea, Krabi, Thailand

Singapore, Singapore

Phuket, Thailand

Newport, Rhode Island, USA

Wat Arun, Bangkok, Thailand

