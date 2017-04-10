I was recently looking through old photos and found that I take a ~helluva~ lot of the same kind of photo: holding a drink (or occasionally food), with the background in view.
So obviously, I compiled them!
Unexpected Wanderlust: Eating & Drinking My Way Around the World
Chatachuk Market, Bangkok, Thailand
Dovan, Annapurna Region, Nepal
Pokhara, Nepal
Bryant Park, New York
Swayambunath Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal
Adirondacks, New York
Amherst, MA, USA
Bryant Park, New York City, USA
La Boqueria, Barcelona, Spain
M&M World, NYC, USA
Nyuang Shwe, Myanmar
Dhampus, Annapurna Region, Nepal
NYC, USA
Chomrong, Annapurna Region, Nepal
Somewhere in the Andaman Sea, Krabi, Thailand
Singapore, Singapore
Phuket, Thailand
Newport, Rhode Island, USA
Wat Arun, Bangkok, Thailand
9 comments
A brave decision, I’m scared to look at mine, lot of wine glasses maybe!
LikeLike
Hahahaha that’s the best part!
LikeLike
Great post! Love your pictures ☺☺☺
LikeLike
Thanks so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful frames. I particularly like the Annapurna shots.
LikeLike
Aw why thank you!!!
LikeLike
Haha, wow you do take a lot of food and drink pictures!
LikeLike
great post
LikeLike
Nepal shots are amazing!
LikeLike