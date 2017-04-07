unexpected eats: my favourite restaurants in pokhara

As you guys definitely know by now, I am a MAJOR food lover.

Last year, after returning from the Annapurna Circuit to Pokhara, I quickly learned that Pokhara was a little city that treasured food (at least Lakeside does!).

I spent a little less than a week there, but dreamt of returning to my favourite places for yummy post-trekking food!

Unfortunately, upon my arrival this time ’round, I learned that most of my favourite places had closed…. which meant I had to try new places!

I found these restaurants through luck, recommendations, and chance, and they’ve become my favourite places!

If you wanna get that Instagram

Go to The Juicery Cafe!

This place has healthy, yummy, and beautiful food!

Wifi? Yes.

Located: In NORTH Lakeside.

Recommend? The French Toast!

If you want a taste of SouthEAST Asia

Pho 99 is your best bet!

This place has the closest thing to real Vietnamese food you’ll get in Nepal. The pho portions are huge.

Wifi? Yes.

Located in: Center Lakeside, above Evoke Cafe.

Recommend? Pho Ga (pronounced fuh- gah, chicken soup noodles)

If you want to Facetime/Skype home or get work done

Pokhara Java Cafe has AWESOME wifi.

This place serves great coffee, but the real superstar here is the wifi! In Pokhara, it can be difficult to find STELLAR wifi, but this place has it! It’s where I do the majority of my blogging & facetiming.

Wifi? THE BEST.

Located in: North Lakeside

Recommend? The honey lattes!

If you want a place to hang out with friends

Or2K has a great layout and lively vibe!

This is a great restaurant to bring friends to, as everyone sits around tables on the floor. If that isn’t your thing, sit outside and enjoy the lake view. You can get all sorts of food here, from Israeli couscous to pizza to daal bhat!

Wifi? Yes

Located in: Center Lakeside

Recommend? The MINT LEMONADE. And the pizza (although you can’t go wrong here).

If you want a bang for your buck (and the most amazing food)

Go to Mo2’s!

I’ll admit to having an obsession with this place. My friends and I have come here four times in a week. It’s cheap, absolutely delicious, and the owner is the friendliest man ever! I couldn’t rave about this place enough. It was the last place I ate in Pokhara!

Wifi? Yes- AND it’s reliable!

Located at: Barahi Chowk, upstairs!

Recommend: You can’t go wrong with anything here (my friends and I would know, we’ve eaten here a LOT), but if you’re only coming here once, JHOL MOMOS. These are momos in a lime/soybean soup. It sounds… interesting, but it’s the most delicious thing I’ve ever eaten. I love it so much, I dedicated my little wall scribble to it.

If you eat here, try to find my note on the wall!