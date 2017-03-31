1 day ago March 31, 2017Anya Carion

10 signs you’ve backpacked in southeast asia

1. You own elephant pants

Processed with VSCO with f2 preset

or fisherman pants

2. You have this picture (or a very similar one)

fullsizerender

did you even go to Asia if you didn’t get to see some elephants?

3. You know food poisoning is not an “if,” but a “when”

and you know that it’s NOT going to be a fun couple hours/days

4. You love street animals

Processed with VSCO with m3 preset

dogs, cats, all of them!

5. Your first aid kit becomes your most prized possession

Food poisoning, upset stomach, headache?

“I have stuff for that.”

6. You’ve had a bucket

img_6818
emojis for the sake of my dear friends who have REAL jobs and lives

and you know how dangerous they are

7. Mosquito repellent = liquid gold

8. You’ve grown to like the watery taste of local beers

img_3788

9. You’ve done a visa run

Bless the easy borders

10. Despite all of the inconveniences, sicknesses, and loud night buses, you love SEA ❤

bff4c4fb-31e5-49d9-bfc2-9162beee77cf

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s