10 signs you’ve backpacked in southeast asia

1. You own elephant pants
or fisherman pants
2. You have this picture (or a very similar one)
did you even go to Asia if you didn’t get to see some elephants?
3. You know food poisoning is not an “if,” but a “when”
and you know that it’s NOT going to be a fun couple hours/days
4. You love street animals
dogs, cats, all of them!
5. Your first aid kit becomes your most prized possession
Food poisoning, upset stomach, headache?
“I have stuff for that.”
6. You’ve had a bucket
and you know how dangerous they are
7. Mosquito repellent = liquid gold
8. You’ve grown to like the watery taste of local beers
9. You’ve done a visa run
Bless the easy borders
10. Despite all of the inconveniences, sicknesses, and loud night buses, you love SEA ❤
Absolutely true, all of the above 🙂 Cute photos!
