unexpected tips: 10 reasons to travel while you’re young

1. You will learn to be open-minded.

Being exposed to different cultures, religions, and, well.. everything, will give you a much broader perspective of the world.

2. You will learn to be independent.

You will learn how to take care of yourself, because even when traveling with others, you’ll have to learn to get around on your own and create your own journey.

3. You will be great at stretching your money in the future.

Traveling when you’re young often goes hand in hand with traveling on a budget. And trust me, you’ll get reaaallyyyy good at finding cheap (but livable) accommodation, making a day’s worth of groceries last a week, and how to splurge on the right things.

4. You’ll learn that friendships are not necessarily strongest with time.

You’ll meet people and become best friends in 10 minutes. You’ll know life stories before names. You’ll meet people that just ‘get’ you, and you’ll learn that friendships that have lasted the longest aren’t necessarily the ones that are the most meaningful.

5. You will learn that your problems are most likely not the end of the world.

You may come across people with fatal illnesses, absolute poverty, the effects of natural disasters, or people who have lost everything, and only then will you realise that your problems are nothing in the world. You have a roof over your head, food on the table, and the ability to see the world. We have good lives.

6. You’ll find the true meaning of love.

Whether you fall in love with a country, a travel companion, or yourself, you’ll learn the meaning of unconditional love.

7. It’s cheaper.

Student discounts, am I right?!

8. It’ll help out your resume.

Adaptable. Open-minded. Interned in ______. Did some really kick-ass stuff (maybe reword that last one). Will look absolutely fabulous on your CV.

9. Partying.

Try local spirits and beers, have a couple buckets in Thailand, make memories that you’ll only be proud of when you’re young (but always stay safe!)

10. You will learn loads about yourself.

Because travel brings the real you out, and you’ll go through life feeling a whole lot more in touch with who you want to be.