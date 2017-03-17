unexpected holi: what i loved and what i hated

This past Sunday was Holi, the festival of colour!

Holi is a Hindu holiday celebrating Spring! It’s better known for being an absolute party, with coloured powder and water being thrown at you.

Holi in Lakeside was an absolute blast. We’d been having some pretty bad weather lately, but it was clear for Holi!

I really enjoyed being right in the thick of the action and having powder thrown at me. The water, not so much, as it was cold!

There was a stage in Center Lakeside, with live bands playing both Nepali and Western Music. We danced, we drank, and we made friends, all while completely covered in colour.

While I loved the energy and the crowd that Holi brought to Lakeside, I’d be lying if I didn’t mention that there were some parts of Holi that I HATED.

While we were listening to the bands, a crowd naturally formed, and it was crowded. A group of about five men came up to us and patted colour on our faces, as one does. For some reason, out of all of my friends, the men were only terrible to me (which is a good thing I guess). As one man would put way too much powder in my face, making it impossible to see, another would literally grab my chest or my butt. There was absolutely no mistaking the gropes for an accident. It reminded me of an experience at Oktoberfest gone wrong, and I honestly almost started crying.

Apparently this happens quite often to women, as Holi is a day where everyone “lets loose.”

A friend and I ended up leaving a little earlier than some of my other friends, as the constant grabbing got a little frustrating. Had they been accidents, I wouldn’t have minded as much, but these blatantly sexual grabs really upset me.

That being said, Holi was wild. It was a fantastic way to spend my last day in Pokhara, and I was so lucky to be able to celebrate Holi with green hair, a pink face, and some really great friends.