15 hours ago March 13, 2017Anya Carion

unexpected birthdays: 17 favourite travel memories

Today is my younger sister (Montserrat/Squish/the taller sibling)’s seventeenth birthday!

I am immensely lucky to have been traveling with her since the age of three. I can’t think of a better travel companion.

17 of my favourite travel memories with Montserrat, with only the cringiest of photos.

 

1. Climbing & Camping in Joshua Tree, CA

2. Chasing Waterfalls in Obed, Tennessee

2982_73671218530_2161290_n

3. Bouldering in France
2982_73675403530_1566933_n

4. Hiking through Cinque Terre, Italy

16044_165996278530_5612611_n

5. Shopping in San Giminano, Italy

16044_165997823530_7215879_n

6. Being Embarassing Muggles at Platform 9 3/4 in London

19161_222504578530_683100_n

7. Walking Along Old City Walls in Dubrovnik, Croatia

with some pretty cool visors and sunglasses

20761_290892278530_1713021_n

8. Finding Starfish in the Bahamas

217596_10150145392423531_6434644_n

9. Exploring Lisbon’s Alleyways

419789_10150579272278531_855189783_n

10. Taking Night Trains through Thailand

1924176_34637118530_3301_n

11. Riding in Tuk Tuks throughout Laos

1924176_34637208530_8027_n

12. Playing on AMAZING playgrounds in Chiang Mai, Thailand

1924176_34637353530_6473_n

13. Wearing Traditional Lao Clothing (& crocs)

1924176_34643183530_1409_n

14. Arguing the Entire Kayak Trip Back from the Climbing Spot in the Middle of the Ocean in Thailand

over how to paddle… it’s a miracle we made it back to shore

10257422_10152366122728531_5474723849270541215_o

15. Trekking Up Mount Kinabalu, Borneo.

10411073_10152719870393531_342313652740695449_n

16. Eating, Climbing, & Biking Our Way through China

(more like eating, biking, and watching our parents climb)

12065640_10153154227433531_7030211751745620377_n

17. Being Allowed to Hold Knives the Size of Our Heads in Yangshuo

(and being yelled at for making dumplings wrong at the age of 7 & 10)

1924176_34637143530_4848_n.jpg

 

Thank you for being the best little sister I could ask for. So much love for you. I can’t wait to keep traveling and having the most amazing experiences with you.

Also uhh thanks parents for taking us on the most incredible adventures since birth!?!?!?

2 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s