12 hours ago March 10, 2017Anya Carion

unexpected pokhara : phewa tal to the world peace pagoda

If you’re heading to Pokhara, chances are, you’ll hear about the famous lake, Phewa Tal, and the World Peace Pagoda (Shanti Stupa).

Instead of hiring a taxi to take you to the pagoda and hiring a boat to take you around the lake, combine the two attractions into one!

The women I work with and I decided to take a boat across the lake and hike up to the pagoda. You can hire boats for about USD$10 to get you to the pagoda side, wait for you, and to take you back. Get these boats at the lakeside perpendicular to Barahi Chowk.

From the other side, follow the trail up to the World Peace Pagoda! There are a couple teahouses on the way that you can stop at for a little refreshment.

The hike only takes about half an hour up, and you can do it in trainers or good walking shoes. I wore chacos and was totally fine!

The view from the top of the pagoda will be cloudy and the mountains will most likely be hidden by fog. If you’d like to see the mountains, hiring a bike or taxi for sunrise would be best.

When you’re done, hike back down and take the boat back to lakeside!

This boat/hike day is a great way to spend some time in Pokhara with friends. I highly recommend it!

 

 

