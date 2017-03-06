unexpected women of the world

I headed into Kathmandu for a day of celebrating women!

On February 18th, I was able to attend the Women of the World (WOW) Festival, a day of panels, talks, and workshops all about women. I was lucky enough to hear some of the most influential women of South Asia, from the first Sri Lankan to summit Everest to Nepal’s Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, speak about their experiences as women of power.





Wow. What a day. We discussed women and the idea of power, trafficking, and women’s rights. We also talked about ability and disability, and where that intersects with gender. I nearly cried, I laughed a whole lot, and most importantly, I was so inspired to make a change in the world.

I’m working on a project that will bring attention to sex trafficking in Nepal, so the WOW festival couldn’t have happened at a better time!

“Power is a strong word to be used softly.”

These incredibly empowered women were so full of life and amazing ideas. I think the panel talking about women vs power was the most interesting for me to listen into, as these women of so much influence tip toed around getting a title of power. It’s incredibly fascinating to see how women must think about ideas so differently from men.

South Asia is doing great things in women’s rights, which is surprising to many. There are so many great changes happening in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and many other places.

Women of the World left me feeling so driven to complete my project to the best of my ability; it left me hungry to see change; it left me so proud to be a woman.