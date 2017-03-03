24 hours ago March 3, 2017Anya Carion

unexpected peek into a Nepali wedding

The other week, I was so kindly invited to a Nepali wedding!

I was able to get dressed in a beautiful outfit, get a tikka (get tikka??? apply tikka???), and experience a beautiful wedding.

The entire celebration was full of laughter, dancing, music, and food. It was colourful and vibrant and absolutely wonderful. Everyone was so kind, and although I don’t speak a stitch of Nepali, I was warmly welcomed into the celebration.

I had a tough time understanding what was happening (language barrier problems), so I can’t tell you exactly what was going on, but it was such a lovely cultural experience. It was less of the actual ceremony joining two people together, and more so the celebration of love and marriage! So grateful to have attended.

Ever been to a wedding outside of your culture?

  3. We weren’t invited like you were, but we did stumble into a Hindu Wedding when we were visiting a temple. The colors, fragrance, and music were all so special.

