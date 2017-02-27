3 hours ago February 27, 2017Anya Carion

unexpected bagan

Bagan, Myanmar is magical.

It’s much more in line with what I had pictured Myanmar to be like – dirt roads, hippies, and amazing temples everywhere you look.

The best way to see Bagan on your own is to rent an e-bike, get lost, and stumble upon temples.Finding a temple with no tourists and a beautiful view of the sunrise/sunset becomes a sort of game, a game with an absolutely incredible prize.

