unexpected bagan

Bagan, Myanmar is magical.
It’s much more in line with what I had pictured Myanmar to be like – dirt roads, hippies, and amazing temples everywhere you look.
The best way to see Bagan on your own is to rent an e-bike, get lost, and stumble upon temples.Finding a temple with no tourists and a beautiful view of the sunrise/sunset becomes a sort of game, a game with an absolutely incredible prize.
2 comments
Beautiful pictures and nice post! 🙂
Beautiful photos. Makes me really appreciate how magical it is!
