9 hours ago February 6, 2017Anya Carion

unexpected cooking: what to do near inle lake

Inle Lake is a place that some title “The Most Beautiful Place in Myanmar.” While I did find it beautiful, I found that once you saw the lake, you struggled with figuring out what to do. Here are the top moments of Inle Lake.

First off, definitely take your boat trip. Inle is a big vast lake with plenty of life! Beware of the fisherman, who will strike the classic “fishing post,” then ask you to cough up money. Enjoy the scenery, the tourist stops (they’re actually quite fun), and seeing everything the lake has to offer.

Processed with VSCO with g3 presetProcessed with VSCO with hb2 presetProcessed with VSCO with hb2 presetProcessed with VSCO with hb2 preset

Processed with VSCO with a5 preset
Processed with VSCO with g3 preset
Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset
Processed with VSCO with g3 preset

At nighttime, the puppet show happens! Puppeteering is a lost art, so see it while you still can! Head over to it- it’s really special and absolutely adorable. It’s a passed down skill that not many have. The family that runs this show is absolutely wonderful – I could not recommend this more.

TO GET TICKETS: Just show up!

img_5155
img_5153

 

We all like food! Burmese food is a delicious cuisine. I HIGHLY recommend going to Win’s Cooking Class. She takes you to the market with her, where you buy your ingredients, then you go to her home. She teaches you how to make the most amazing food, and her family is the best. She’s a single mother supporting her entire family- her children, her mother, her siblings. It’s an absolutely amazing class helping out an absolutely amazing family. She also does massages! This, along with the puppet show, are must do’s.

Processed with VSCO with a6 preset
Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset
Processed with VSCO with a6 preset
Processed with VSCO with f2 preset
Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset
Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset
Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset
Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset
Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset

TO BOOK : Stop by Shwe Chan Thar Street, Nandawunn Quarter, Nyaung Shwe,  or phone 09 428 371 395 . You can also go to Mr. A Tun tour agency, which I recommend. The owner is Mrs. A Tun, as her husband unfortunately passed away. She organises absolutely fantastic boat trips and makes getting to WIN’s cooking class easy as pie 🙂 Her agency is on Yonegyi street, across from Cassiopeia Hotel.

Lastly, get lost! The area is full of wonder, beauty, and amazing people.

Processed with VSCO with a5 preset

 

 

3 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s